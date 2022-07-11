Deadly rains disrupt Eid celebrations in Pakistan’s largest city

KARACHI: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered “every possible support” on Monday to the southeastern province of Sindh, as relentless rainfall submerged parts of its capital Karachi and killed at least 11 people on the second day of Eid Al-Adha.

Heavy rains that battered Karachi have left large parts of the city underwater and without power, as citizens trended #KarachiRain on Twitter and said that water was entering their homes. Traffic jams were also reported across Pakistan’s largest city, where many of its main roads have been closed.

Eleven deaths related to rain-related incidents have been reported in Karachi in the last 24 hours, Dr. Sumaiyya Syed, police surgeon of the city, told Arab News. The latest numbers add to a rising death toll recorded since monsoon downpours began in mid-June, which killed over 150 people and left hundreds of people homeless across the South Asian country.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic losses due to torrential rains in Karachi. I am confident that Sindh govt will rise to the occasion & bring life back to normal,” Sharif tweeted.

“Have offered to extend every possible support.”

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said authorities are expecting more flooding on Monday.

“Heavy downpours have created urban flooding, and the situation may worsen with light to heavy rains expected in different parts of the city in the evening,” department director Sardar Sarfraz told Arab News.

The city will also see more downpours later this week, which are expected to trigger another flood.

“A heavy rain system is expected to enter Karachi July 14 and remain for four to five days, which again will create urban flooding,” Sarfraz said.

Social media footage showed rainwater flooding houses in different parts of Karachi, as rainfall also disrupted other parts of Pakistan on Monday.

In August 2020, record-breaking heavy rain in Karachi killed over 100 people and disrupted the lives of many of the city’s 15 million residents, as water flooded its main roads and housing areas.

Karachi Commissioner Mohammed Iqbal Memon took to Twitter to urge Karachi residents to take precautions as intense rainfall continued.

“Stay away from utility line poles, wires, and nallas,” he tweeted, referring to watercourses in the city.

“Please don’t go outside of home unnecessarily.”