AMSTERDAM: The Dutch government said on Wednesday it is currently preventing 14 yachts from leaving the country due to sanctions on Russia, including 12 that were under construction for Russian owners.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the statement in a letter to parliament, updating lawmakers on the enforcement of sanctions. Yacht building is a major industry in the Netherlands.
Dutch government prevents 14 Russian yachts from leaving
