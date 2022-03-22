Duterte allies endorse Marcos for Philippine presidency

MANILA: Philippine presidential election frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. enjoyed an uplift in his campaign on Tuesday with endorsement from members of President Rodrigo Duterte’s political party.

Marcos boasts a strong lead in the presidential race ahead of the May 9 vote, according to opinion polls, which have also shown that his running mate and Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, is currently the top candidate for vice president.

A Duterte-led faction of the ruling PDP-Laban party, represented by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, announced support for Marcos, describing the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator as a candidate who is “most aligned” with Duterte’s development program and the party’s agenda.

“After careful and exhaustive deliberations the National Executive Committee endorses the candidacy of Senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos. Jr for President of the Republic of the Philippines (in) the forthcoming 2022 National Elections,” Cusi said in a statement signed by party members.

Though the Cusi faction of the PDP-Laban is led by Duterte, the president himself was not among those who signed the endorsement. Other factions of the party have announced support for Marcos’ rivals, such as Vice President Leni Robredo and retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao.

The still-popular Duterte, who is wrapping up his six-year term in office and is constitutionally barred from seeking reelection, has yet to announce any preferred successor, breaking from convention for outgoing presidents.

Presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said the public should wait for Duterte’s announcement.

“Clearly, that is the party decision, but it is unclear if that is also what President Duterte wants,” Andanar told reporters.

More than 67 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes in the upcoming general election to choose a new president, vice president, around 300 lawmakers and 18,000 local government officials, including provincial governors and town mayors.

Last week’s poll by Pulse Asia showed Marcos Jr. maintaining his lead, with 60 percent of respondents saying they would vote for him, while Robredo was a distant second at 15 percent.