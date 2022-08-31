Egypt’s President El-Sisi, holds talks with Italian energy giant chief, Claudio Descalzi

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy company Eni, and a number of its officials, in the presence of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Tarek El-Molla, minister of petroleum and mineral resources.

During the meeting, they reviewed Eni’s current and future activities in Egypt in the fields of oil and gas exploration and production, and cooperation on renewable energy projects.

The primary topics discussed, according to an Eni statement, were liquefied natural gas exports and natural gas production, areas in which Egypt has become increasingly important in the Mediterranean since the company’s discovery of the Zohr gas field.

The two sides discussed Egypt’s ambition to become a regional gas hub and capitalize on existing LNG installations.

According to the Eni statement, the company “produces about 60% of total gas in the country.”