Emirati leader meets with governor of Tokyo

DUBAI: Member of Abu Dhabi executive council and chairman of Abu Dhabi executive office, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, met with the governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike on Sept. 26.

The Emirati political leader was on a visit to the Japanese capital to further enhance the strategic bilateral relations between the two countries.

Several official figures attended the meeting, such as, minister of industry and advanced technology, Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber and the UAE ambassador to Japan, Shihab Ahmed Al-Faheem; as well as officials from the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation.

Originally published in Arab News Japan.