Ethiopia air strike in Tigray region killed at least 17 people — aid workers

ADDIS ABBA: An air strike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region on Monday killed at least 17 people, mostly women, and wounded dozens in the town of Mai Tsebri, two aid workers told Reuters citing local authorities and eyewitnesses.

Ethiopian military spokesperson Col. Getnet Adane and government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The government has previously denied targeting civilians in the 14-month conflict with rebellious Tigrayan forces.