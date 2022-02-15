ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia’s parliament on Tuesday voted to end early a six-month state of emergency declared in November when rebellious Tigrayan forces threatened to march on the capital.
Parliament’s decision came after the cabinet last month proposed cutting short the state of emergency in light of changing security conditions in the country.
Ethiopia’s parliament lifts state of emergency early
