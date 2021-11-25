24.6 C
Yemen
Thursday, November 25, 2021
EU regulator authorizes Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children 5-11

rbksa

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: The European Union drugs regulator authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children aged from 5 to 11 years on Thursday, clearing the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school children on the continent amid a new wave of infections sweeping across Europe.
It is the first time the European Medicines Agency has cleared a COVID-19 vaccine for use in young children.
The agency said it “recommended granting an extension of indication for the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty to include use in children aged 5 to 11.”

