Ex-PM Khan booked for ‘terrorizing’ judge, senior police officials at Islamabad rally

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Sunday registered a case against former prime minister Imran Khan under the anti-terrorism laws for “terrorizing” a judge and senior police officials at a rally he held in the federal capital a day earlier, according to a police report.

Khan on Saturday rallied his supporters in Islamabad against the arrest and alleged torture of his chief of staff, Dr Shahbaz Gill, in custody of police. The Islamabad police and the government have denied the allegation.

In his address with supporters, the ousted premier said they would not “spare” the Islamabad inspector general and deputy inspector general, and “take action” against the woman judge who remanded Gill in police custody.

On Sunday, the Islamabad police lodged a case against Khan under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act after a duty magistrate filed a complaint over his comments at the Islamabad rally.

“I, being the duty magistrate, along with my gunman was present at this rally,” Magistrate Ali Javed said in his complaint to the police.

“During the speech, PTI chairman Imran Khan suddenly started terrorizing and threatening senior officers of the Islamabad police and an honourable additional sessions judge.”

In Saturday’s address, Khan said: “Islamabad IG, you, and the DIG, we are not going to spare you. We will file a case against you. And Magistrate sahiba, Zeba, you to be ready. We will take action on you as well.”

The complainant said Khan’s comments were aimed at “terrorizing” top police officials and the judiciary so that they may refrain from any action against his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party or its members out of fear of the ousted prime minister.

Under section 7 of the ATA, the use or threat “designed to coerce and intimidate or overawe the Government or the public or a section of the public or community or sect 5 [or a foreign government or population or an international organization] or create a sense of fear or insecurity in society” is an offence “punishable, on conviction, with death or with imprisonment for life, and with fine.”

The development comes a day after Pakistan’s media regulator imposed a ban on live broadcast of Khan’s speeches, saying he was spreading “hate speech” following his comments at the Islamabad rally.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah also said the government was seeking legal advice on whether to include Khan’s name to the existing case of sedition against Gill or separately move against him for “threatening” senior government functionaries at the rally.

Gill, who has been under arrest since August 9, is facing the sedition case for his televised comments, in which he asked army officers not to follow orders of their top command if they were “against the sentiments of the masses.”