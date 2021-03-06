BREAKING NEWS

Fighting in Yemen’s Marib kills 90 in 24 hours: government military source

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
Author: 
AFP
article author: 
AFP
ID: 
1615024428195154900
Sat, 2021-03-06 09:46

DUBAI: Fierce fighting between Yemeni pro-government forces and Iran-backed Houthi rebels has killed at least 90 combatants on both sides in the past 24 hours, government military sources said Saturday.
The Shiite rebels launched an offensive last month to seize Marib, the last stronghold in northern Yemen of pro-government forces who are backed by a Arab-led military coalition.
The clashes in the oil-rich province left 32 dead among government forces and loyalist tribes, while 58 Houthi rebels were killed in coalition air strikes, the sources told AFP.

Main category: 
Middle-East
Tags: 
Yemen
Houthi militants
Iran
Marib
Previous articleCharities: History will ‘judge’ UK over Yemen aid cuts
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

Charities: History will ‘judge’ UK over Yemen aid cuts

- 0
article author: Arab NewsAuthor: Sat, 2021-03-06 15:42 LONDON: Over 100 charities have written to the UK government criticizing its decision to cut aid to Yemen. In a letter...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

The hatred and hostility underpinning Yemeni Houthis’ political ideology

- 0
article author: Hani NasiraFri, 2021-03-05 20:54 CAIRO: Hussein Badreddin Al-Houthi, the eponymous founder of Yemen’s Houthi militia, gave a sermon on Jan. 17, 2002, in which...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Two injured by shrapnel in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region after Houthi drones intercepted

- 0
article author: Arab NewsFri, 2021-03-05 21:51 RIYADH: The Civil Defense Directorate in the Asir region has received a number of reports regarding shrapnel falling on and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©