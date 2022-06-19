Finsbury Park mosque attack victim to be remembered on anniversary of death

LONDON: A Muslim man who was murdered in a terrorist attack in London is to be remembered at a service at the site five years after his death.

Makram Ali, 51, was killed when a hired van was driven into a crowd outside the Muslim Welfare Center in Finsbury Park after Ramadan prayers on June 19, 2017.

The driver, Darren Osborne, originally from Cardiff, had traveled from Wales to commit the attack, which injured 12 other people. He was subsequently found guilty of terrorism-related offenses and jailed for life in February 2018.

The service is set to be attended by family members, including Ali’s daughter, Ruzina Akhtar, and members of the local Muslim community.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said: “On the fifth anniversary of the awful Finsbury Park terror attack, we remember Makram Ali, who tragically lost his life, and all the innocent Londoners who were injured after being deliberately targeted while leaving their mosque following Ramadan prayers.

“Our thoughts are with Makram’s family and everyone who was impacted by this dreadful attack.

“London stands united against terrorism,” Khan added. “We will always celebrate and cherish the incredible diversity of our city.

“That senseless attack five years ago was an assault on our shared values of openness, freedom and respect, but the solidarity shown by all communities in our city in the wake of the attack showed that we will never let terrorists win by dividing us.”