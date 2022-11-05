22.5 C
Yemen
Firebomb attack on UK immigration center ‘motivated by terrorist ideology’: police

rbksa

LONDON: The firebombing of a UK migrant processing center last week was “motivated by a terrorist ideology,” counter terrorism police said on Saturday.”Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), who have been working with Kent Police since the initial notification of this incident, have recovered evidence that indicates the attack at an immigration center in Dover on Sunday, 30 October 2022, was motivated by a terrorist ideology,” the body said in a statement.No one was hurt in the attack. The perpetrator was later found dead.

