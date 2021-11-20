FMs of Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, France meet

CAIRO: The foreign ministers of Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and France met in Athens to discuss strengthening cooperation in various fields, as well as regional and international issues of common concern.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the four countries agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of energy, climate, migration and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the regional issues discussed included Sudan, Libya, Palestine, Syria and Yemen. The meeting also discussed ways to develop Egypt’s relations with the EU.

Shoukry said Cairo is striving to reach a binding agreement on the filling and operation of Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam that guarantees the interests of both countries as well as Sudan.