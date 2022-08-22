Former Al-Qaeda member accuses daughter’s Edinburgh school of discrimination

LONDON: A private school in the UK is being investigated for allegedly discriminating against the daughter of an important Western anti-Al-Qaeda spy.

Aimen Dean, a former bomb-maker for the terror group, who supplied British intelligence with vital information about the organization, and saved thousands of lives, lodged a complaint against St. George’s School in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, according to reports.

He claims the school created a “toxic environment” while singling out his five-year-old daughter amid parents’ complaints of him being a security risk after a documentary aired which revealed his identity as a former member of Al-Qaeda.

Dean told reporters in a documentary produced by British TV network Channel 4 he was a former member of Al-Qaeda and offered up insights about the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York City. He told the school in 2019, following assurances from MI5 that he posed no security risk.

An investigation has been launched by the Registrar of Independent Schools, which could impose orders on the school to improve its governance and subject it to a formal inspection if it finds the institution’s actions to be “objectionable.”

St George’s School has “strongly disputed” Dean’s account, and said it was confident that the investigating officers would find his allegations to be baseless.