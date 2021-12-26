17.9 C
Yemen
Sunday, December 26, 2021
type here...
World

Former Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

rbksa
Author: 
Reuters
ID: 
1640514398231253800
Sun, 2021-12-26 10:16

ATHENS: Former Greek President Karolos Papoulias, who served two terms between 2005 and 2015, died on Sunday at the age of 92, the presidency said.
Papoulias, who was also foreign minister in 1985-89 and 1993-96, was a high-ranking member of socialist PASOK party and a close associate of its late leader and former prime minister Andreas Papandreou.
President Katerina Sakellaropoulou paid tribute to Papoulias for his role in the resistance against Nazi occupation during World War Two and against Greece’s 1967-74 military junta.
“His participation in the national resistance and the anti-dictatorship struggle…reflected his continuous devotion to the ideals of freedom and justice, which he defended throughout his life,” Sakellaropoulou said in a statement.

Main category: 
World
Tags: 
Greece
president
Karolos Papoulias

Greece: 13 dead, others missing in new migrant boat accidentGreece feels pain of olive oil crisis

Previous articleSuspected extremists kill 41 in Burkina Faso
Next articleUK accused of ‘trying to move on’ after hundreds of Afghans left trapped 
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article