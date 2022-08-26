Former Iran detainee Anoosheh Ashoori in London Marathon bid

LONDON: British Iranian businessman Anoosheh Ashoori, held captive by Iran for nearly five years, plans to run the London Marathon on Oct. 2.

The 68-year-old Londoner, who was released with fellow British Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in March, said he had thought about running the marathon while in the notorious Evin prison, north of Tehran.

He took to running around the jail’s exercise yard, building up stamina to eventually be able to run for two hours.

While incarcerated, he also read a book on running and now intends to take part in the London event in support of human rights advocacy and campaign group Amnesty International.

“When I read that, I decided it was so inspiring that anytime I was released, I promised myself, whatever age I am, I am going to participate in the London Marathon. By running you can fight going insane, it is magic,” he said.

Ashoori was arrested in August 2017 and convicted of spying for Mossad, Israel’s intelligence service, charges he has always denied. He had been living in the UK for 20 years and was in Iran to visit his elderly mother.

He plans to run the marathon alongside his son, Aryan, and pointed out that they were also doing it to, “let all the ones who are left behind know they are not forgotten.”

He also urged the UK government to do more to secure the release of other dual nationals being held in Iran, including conservationist Morad Tahbaz.

Amnesty International UK described Ashoori’s story as an “amazing turnaround.”

Jo Atkins-Potts, of the group’s UK operation, said: “Since his release in March, Anoosheh has always been clear that he wouldn’t rest until Morad Tahbaz, Mehran Raoof, and others unjustly detained in Iran were released.

“He’s an inspiration and we’re delighted and honored to be campaigning with him.”