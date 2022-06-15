34.1 C
Yemen
France captures senior Daesh figure in Mali: military

PARIS: French troops deployed in Mali have captured a senior figure in the branch of the Daesh group in the Sahel region of Africa, the military said Wednesday.
“In the night of 11-12 June, an operation of the (French) Barkhane force allowed the capture of Oumeya Ould Albakaye, a senior figure in [Daesh] in the Greater Sahara (IS-GS),” a spokesman for the chief of staff told AFP.

