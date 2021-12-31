France reports a record 232,200 new coronavirus cases

PARIS: France reported 232,200 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest-ever recorded total, as the country prepared for subdued New Year celebrations, with many fireworks events canceled and people told to mask up.

New infections over the last 24 hours were above 200,000 for the third day running, making France one of the epicenters as a wave of infections linked to the omicron variant sweeps across Europe.

Infections in France, one of the countries carrying out widespread testing, stood well above the tally recorded in Italy and Britain, which also reported new records on Friday, with 144,243 and 106,122 cases respectively.

In Paris, the traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks display centered on the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs d’Elysees has been canceled because city authorities said they feared it would lead to large crowds of people unable to observe social distancing. People can still see in the New Year in private homes without restrictions. Bars, cafes and restaurants will be open as normal, though they have been told they must close by 0200 am on Jan. 1, and that they can only serve customers who are seated.

Dancing at hospitality venues and nightclubs has been forbidden.