30.3 C
Yemen
Sunday, June 19, 2022
type here...
World

French polling stations open for legislative vote

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

rbksa

PARIS: Polling stations opened in mainland France Sunday for the second round of parliamentary elections, with recently re-elected President Emmanuel Macron’s second-term agenda on the line.
The centrist head of state risks losing his absolute majority in the lower house, owing largely to a strong performance by a newly forged left-wing alliance led by former Socialist Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Previous articleSri Lanka troops open fire to contain fuel riots
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article