GCC secretary-general arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday.

The secretary-general is visiting Pakistan on an invitation extended by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during Al-Hajraf’s visit to Pakistan for the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Corporation, held on Dec. 19 to find solutions to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani prime minister’s special assistant on religious harmony and the Middle East, Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, and the Saudi Ambassador to Islamabad, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, received Al-Hajraf at the Islamabad airport.

“During the visit, the Secretary General will hold delegation-level talks with the Foreign Minister,” Pakistan’s foreign office said in a statement ahead of the visit. “He will also meet the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, and Prime Minister’s Adviser for Commerce and Investment.”

The statement added: “The visit offers the two sides an opportunity to review mutual cooperation and take steps to foster enhanced collaboration in diverse fields, with a renewed focus on trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the GCC Member States.”

Pakistan and the GCC have long-standing ties based on religion, shared values and culture.