Germany to introduce tighter curbs on unvaccinated: Merkel

BERLIN: Germany will introduce tough new curbs that will exclude the unvaccinated from certain public events to contain a dramatic rise in coronavirus infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after crisis talks with regional leaders.

The so-called “2G” rule — allowing in only the vaccinated and the recovered — will be introduced in areas with a hospitalization rate of more than three Covid patients per 100,000 people, she said, and will apply to large events as well as culture and sports facilities. “We need to quickly put a brake on the exponential rise” in cases and intensive care bed occupancy, she added.