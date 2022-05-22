Global powerhouses head to sunny Davos as WEF returns in person

DAVOS: Business, tech and political leaders from around the world will reconvene in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic on Sunday for the start of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in a sunny, springtime Davos.

Delegates from all backgrounds will come together to discuss climate, tech and geopolitical issues as the world continues to reel from the devastating consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The annual meeting is the first summit that brings global leaders together in this new situation characterized by an emerging multipolar world as a result of the pandemic and war,” said Klaus Schwab, the WEF’s founder and executive chairman.

Among the main topics of the conference is the Russia-Ukraine war, with a special, virtual address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky set to take place. Similarly, other panels will tackle subjects such as refugee migration, public opinion and outlook to the future.

It is no surprise that with so many high-level figures from all over the world coming together to meet in a single location that sideline conversations tackling the world’s biggest problems will take place.

Much is riding on the panel-packed week of business card-passing and buzzword-throwing as the world awaits its outcome.