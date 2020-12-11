10.1 C
Yemen
Government and separatist forces withdraw from flashpoint in Abyan, Yemen

Yemeni football club captain and son killed in Houthi attack 

A Houthi missile hit the grounds of a local football club in Taiz, Yemen, killing Nasser Al-Raimy and his son.
Government and separatist forces withdraw from flashpoint in Abyan, Yemen

The internationally recognized government of Yemen and the pro-independence, separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) began withdrawing their forces from a flashpoint in the southern province of Abyan.
Nine of the 10 Most Expensive Senate Races in US History Happened in 2020

The 2020 election was by far the most costly of all time, with political parties spending $14 billion.
Podcast Panel: US Meddling In Venezuela Elections, Economic Warfare & COVID-19

Welcome to MintCast — an interview series featuring dissenting voices the establishment would rather silence– I’m your host Mnar Muhawesh Adley. President Nicolas Maduro is celebrating this week...
Author: 
article author: 
Saeed Al-Batati
Fri, 2020-12-11 23:33

AL-MUKALLA: The internationally recognized government of Yemen and the pro-independence, separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) began withdrawing their forces on Friday from a flashpoint in the southern province of Abyan, military officers from both sides told Arab News.

The latest redeployment of forces from contested areas in southern Yemen is part of the power-sharing Riyadh Agreement, which was designed to end hostilities between the two sides.

Main category: 
Middle-East
Tags: 
Yemen
Houthis


