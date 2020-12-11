Government and separatist forces withdraw from flashpoint in Abyan, Yemen

Fri, 2020-12-11 23:33
AL-MUKALLA: The internationally recognized government of Yemen and the pro-independence, separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) began withdrawing their forces on Friday from a flashpoint in the southern province of Abyan, military officers from both sides told Arab News.
The latest redeployment of forces from contested areas in southern Yemen is part of the power-sharing Riyadh Agreement, which was designed to end hostilities between the two sides.
Main category:
Special