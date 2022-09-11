Greek PM wants to keep channels with Turkey open despite “unacceptable” comments

ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday that Athens would try to keep communication channels with Ankara open despite recent “unacceptable” comments from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.Erdogan accused Greece of occupying demilitarised islands in the Aegean Sea and saying Turkey was ready to “do what is necessary” when the time came.”I consider recent statements by the Turkish president unacceptable,” Mitsotakis told a news conference in the northern city of Thessaloniki.”However, we will always try to keep communication channels open,” he said, adding he has been always willing to meet Erdogan.