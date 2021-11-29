Greeks urged to evacuate Ethiopia

ATHENS: Greece’s foreign ministry on Monday urged Greek nationals to leave Ethiopia, warning that conditions in the war-torn country were becoming “increasingly unpredictable.”

“It is recommended to Greek nationals living in Ethiopia that they leave the country on available commercial flights as soon as possible,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said safety conditions in Ethiopia were “particularly fragile.”

It said Greeks who chose to remain should limit their movements, stock up on food, water and fuel, and stay in contact with the Greek embassy in Addis Ababa and the ministry’s crisis management team.

The US, Canada and other nations have also told their citizens to leave the country amid fears that Tigrayan rebels could march on the capital.

The war erupted in November 2020 when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into the Tigray region to topple its ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The civil war has left thousands dead and displaced more than two million people.