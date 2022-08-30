Hayashi confirms support for two-state solution for Palestinians

TOKYO: Japan Foreign Minister HAYASHI Yoshimasa met with Israel’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benjamin Gantz on Tuesday and reiterated Japan’s support for a two-state solution to solve the dispute with the Palestinians.

Hayashi expressed his hope that confidence-building measures taken by the respective sides would lead to an easing of tensions in the region. Gantz shared Israel’s views on the situation in the region, including Iran and the Middle East.

According to the foreign ministry in Tokyo, the pair discussed the need for collaboration by the international community in the wake of Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine. They also exchanged views on the situation in East Asia and noted that this year is the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations, agreed to continue working closely together.

* This article was originally published on Arab news Japan