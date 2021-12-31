25.5 C
Hong Kong says omicron variant has spread despite COVID-19 restrictions

HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities have discovered cases of infection of the omicron coronavirus variant in the community, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Friday, marking the first local cases in about three months.
Chan told reporters one of four air crew members testing positive after their return to Hong Kong had breached home quarantine rules by going to a restaurant, where he passed the virus to his father and a client sitting at another table.
Hong Kong has not recorded any coronavirus cases spread by community transmission since October.

