33.4 C
Yemen
Friday, August 26, 2022
type here...
World

Horn of Africa on track for 5th failed rainy season: WMO

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

rbksa

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Friday that forecasts for October-December show high chances of drier-than-average conditions in the Horn of Africa as the worst drought in more than 40 years looks almost certain to persist.

“Sadly, our models show with a high degree of confidence that we are entering the 5th consecutive failed rainy season in the Horn of Africa,” said Guleid Artan, Director of the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Center (ICPAC), WMO’s regional climate center for East Africa.

“In Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia, we are on the brink of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” he added.

Previous articleNorwegian mass-murderer sues Norwegian state — again
Next articleSouth Sudan diplomat recalled from US over ‘alleged rape’
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article