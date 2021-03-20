BREAKING NEWS

Houthi militia admits tear gas behind fire at migrant detention

By AHMED AL-HAJ | AP
Sat, 2021-03-20 16:45

SANAA: Yemen’s Houthi militia on Saturday broke its silence on the cause of a fire that tore through a detention center for migrants earlier this month, killing at least 45 people, mostly Ethiopian migrants.
The Houthis acknowledged that guards fired three tear gas canisters into a crowded hangar in the capital, Sanaa, trying to end a protest by the migrants.
A statement by the Houthi Interior Minister said at least 11 men from the security forces were detained over the incident, along with a number of senior officials who would be tried before court.

