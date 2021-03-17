BREAKING NEWS

Houthi militia confirms camp fire killed 44 migrants

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
Arab News
Author: 
Wed, 2021-03-17 13:30

DUBAI: The Iran-backed Houthi militants confirmed Wednesday that 44 migrants have been been killed in a fire at a detention camp last week in Sanaa after two projectiles were fired into the center.  

“The victims are 44 migrants and the wounded are 193, most of whom have gone to hospital, and there is an investigation into the reasons for the incident,”  Houthi official Hussein Al-Azi was quoted by al-Masirah television as saying.

The statement is the first by a Houthi official on the incident. 

Main category: 
Middle-East
Tags: 
Yemen
Houthi miliitia
migrant camp
Previous articleSaudi Arabia condemns storming of presidential palace in Yemen
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

Yemeni army kills 18 Houthi militants in an ambush near Taiz

- 0
article author: Arab NewsWed, 2021-03-17 09:01 DUBAI: Over 18 Houthi militants have been killed in an ambush in the Maqbanah district, west of Taiz, the Yemeni...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia condemns storming of presidential palace in Yemen

- 0
article author: Arab NewsWed, 2021-03-17 06:00 RIYADH: Saudi authorities said they condemn in the strongest terms the actions of protesters who stormed the presidential place in...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

- 0
article author: Arab NewsWed, 2021-03-17 07:00 DUBAI: The UAE government has strongly denounced the Houthi militia’s attempt to target non-combatants and civilian structures on Saudi Arabia’s...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©