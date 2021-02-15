Houthi offensive on Marib threatens prisoner swap talks, says government minister

AL-MUKALLA: A Houthi offensive on the central Yemeni city of Marib is threatening to ruin current prisoner swap talks between the government and the militia, a minister said on Monday.

The UN-brokered talks, which resumed last month in Amman, are aimed at freeing 301 prisoners on both sides.

“The Houthi offensive has negatively impacted the talks and threatens to ruin them,” Majed Fadhail, deputy minister of human rights and a member of the government delegation in the talks, told Arab News.