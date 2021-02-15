BREAKING NEWS

Houthi offensive on Marib threatens prisoner swap talks, says government minister

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
Author: 
article author: 
Saeed Al-Batati
Mon, 2021-02-15 21:52

AL-MUKALLA: A Houthi offensive on the central Yemeni city of Marib is threatening to ruin current prisoner swap talks between the government and the militia, a minister said on Monday.

The UN-brokered talks, which resumed last month in Amman, are aimed at freeing 301 prisoners on both sides.

“The Houthi offensive has negatively impacted the talks and threatens to ruin them,” Majed Fadhail, deputy minister of human rights and a member of the government delegation in the talks, told Arab News.

Yemeni official: “The Houthi offensive has negatively impacted the talks and threatens to ruin them”. (AFP/File)
Main category: 
Middle-East
Tags: 
Yemen
Houthis
Marib


Special

Previous articleSaudi Arabia, Yemeni foreign minsters discuss developments in Yemen
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

Yemeni army, tribesmen launch counterattacks on Houthis in Marib province

- 0
article author: Saeed Al-BatatiSun, 2021-02-14 19:43 AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s army troops and allied tribesmen attacked the Iran-backed Houthis in two contested areas in Marib province in the...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia, Yemeni foreign minsters discuss developments in Yemen

- 0
article author: Arab NewsAuthor: Sun, 2021-02-14 18:43 RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his Yemeni counterpart, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak,...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Yemeni government calls for international support to protect heritage sites from Houthis

- 0
article author: Arab NewsAuthor: Sun, 2021-02-14 14:43 The Yemeni government called on international organizations to protect archaeological sites from the Houthi militia, state news agency Saba reported...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©