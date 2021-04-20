Human Rights conference in Yemen: Houthis continue to commit war crimes

DUBAI: The participants in Marib’s first conference for Human Rights urged the inclusion of Houthi militia as a terrorist organization due to their war crimes, state news agency Saba New reported.

Marib’s governor Abd Rabbo Moftah said the city hosts 3 million people, with over two million displaced and distributed in 145 settlements and camps, from various other governorates.

Another official highlighted Houthi’s war crimes and targeting of camps, which has killed and injured several civilians including women and children, report added.