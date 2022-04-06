30.1 C
Hungary’s Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate truce

rbksa

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Wednesday he had urged Vladimir Putin to put in place an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, and invited the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine to meet the Russian leader in Budapest.
“I suggested to President Putin that he declare an immediate cease-fire,” Orban told a press conference, saying he had spoken to the Russian president. “His response was positive, but with conditions,” Orban said, without elaborating.
The Hungarian leader, re-elected on Sunday, added that he had invited Putin to Budapest along with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks.

