23.3 C
Yemen
Friday, March 4, 2022
type here...
World

IAEA says ‘essential’ parts of Ukraine nuclear plant not affected

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

rbksa

LONDON: Essential equipment at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was unaffected after a fire there, with no change in radiation levels, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday, citing the country’s regulatory authorities.
Ukraine had said the plant in its southeast was shelled overnight, the IAEA added.
“The Ukraine regulatory authority said a fire at the site had not affected ‘essential’ equipment and plant personnel were taking mitigatory actions,” it said. “There was no reported change in radiation levels at the plant, it said.”

Previous articleUS should recognize Taiwan, former top diplomat Pompeo says
Next articleAround 624,500 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since invasion – border guard
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article