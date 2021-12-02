19.4 C
Yemen
Thursday, December 2, 2021
type here...
World

India says it detects two cases of Omicron variant

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

rbksa

BENGALURU: India has detected two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in the southern state of Karnataka, a health ministry official said on Thursday.
“All primary contacts and secondary contacts of both the cases have been traced and are being tested,” the health ministry’s joint secretary Lav Agarwal told a news briefing.

Previous articleBiden launching winter COVID-19 booster, testing campaign
Next articleBaby found dead in migrant boat off Spain’s Canaries
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article