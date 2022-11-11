Indonesia introduces tight security measures ahead of G20 Summit

JAKARTA: Indonesia has introduced tight security arrangements in Bali, as it prepares to welcome world leaders and thousands of international delegates for the G20 Summit next week.

The world’s largest Muslim-majority nation this year holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 largest economies, which will culminate in a meeting of the heads of state and government on Nov. 15 and 16.

The summit will take place on the island of Bali, one of the planet’s most popular holiday destinations, where Indonesia has previously hosted other major international events, including the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund annual meeting in 2018.

Security measures for the G20 Summit are being led by the Indonesian military and police, which together are set to deploy over 24,000 personnel, who have been trained to anticipate situations ranging from terrorist threats to natural disasters, as well as the possibility of violent demonstrations.

“The Indonesian National Police have tried to identify different threats that may occur,” National Police spokesperson Dedi Prasetyo told Arab News.

“The police have formed task forces to handle the possibility of these different threats and we are ready to secure all events surrounding the G20 Summit in Bali.”

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo earlier this week confirmed the attendance of at least 17 G20 leaders, including US President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping.

But the G20 leaders are not the only top-level officials attending.

“(We) prepared VVIP task forces not only for the 20 heads of state for G20 members but also 42 other heads of state that are expected to attend (the summit) in Bali,” the Indonesian military said in a statement.

A special Air Force fleet dedicated to G20 security will comprise 13 helicopters and fighter aircraft.

The provincial government of Bali will impose restrictions on parts of the island from this Saturday to Nov. 17. Community activities, classes at schools, office work, and traditional and religious ceremonies will be suspended for five days.

Despite rumors of security threats looming over the G20 Summit, security and terrorism analyst Stanislaus Riyanta from the University of Indonesia told Arab News that “it will be very difficult to penetrate G20 venues” in Bali.

“I see that the (Indonesian) government is very ready, because it’s not just one institution that’s working here, there are several especially when it comes to security,” he said.

“From the military, police, to the intelligence agency and even the provincial government — they are all very ready for G20.”