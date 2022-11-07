Indonesian president receives UAE international peace award

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo received on Monday an award from the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace in recognition of his contributions to global peace efforts.

The annual Imam Al-Hassan bin Ali Award, launched in 2015, is aimed at honoring those who created “a culture of peace and consolidating its value in Muslim societies.”

Widodo received the award from ADFP Secretary-General Al-Mahfouz bin Bayyah at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Monday morning.

“This award from Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace is a form of appreciation toward Indonesia’s contribution to international peace,” the Indonesian president tweeted after the meeting.

The award is a “huge honor” not only for the Indonesian government but also for its people, State Secretary Pratikno told reporters.

“President Joko Widodo has been trusted as a leader who spreads message and culture of peace for the world,” he said.

“Mr. President expressed gratitude for the award and (expects it to) strengthen relations between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, and at the same time give us zest to make the G20 a success for global peace and prosperity.”

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, this year holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 largest economies. Next week it will host the G20 summit in Bali, where the heads of the group’s member states will convene.

Al-Mahfouz told reporters that the ADFP has “great hope” that Indonesia, under Widodo’s leadership, will “lead a global initiative (to end) fear” and foster a culture of harmony.

Among the recipients of the award is Muslim World League Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who in 2019 was recognized for promoting peace and tolerance globally.