International outcry over Houthi attack on Abha airport

LONDON: An attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia that left a civilian plane ablaze at Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport sparked international anger.

The Houthis targeted the airport in the south of the Kingdom causing the plane on the tarmac to catch fire, Al-Ekhbariya reported.

Egypt was among the first countries to condemn the attack.

The country stands with Saudi Arabia in “counteracting these criminal terrorist acts that threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom and the safety of its citizens and residents,” a foreign ministry statement said.