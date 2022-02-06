Italy delivers vehicles to Lebanese military

ROME: The first batch of vehicles donated by Italy to the Lebanese Armed Forces, and 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the local population, have been delivered at the Port of Beirut.

“This first vehicle delivery is a tangible sign of Italy’s … closeness to Lebanon, its people and the Lebanese Armed Forces,” said Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini.

Rome remains committed to supporting the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, and to contributing to the country’s stability, he added.

“The bond of friendship between Italy and Lebanon has deep historical roots based on our common Mediterranean identity,” he said.

“Our continued presence in that country since 1980 is a clear testimony to our commitment to peace and stability across the entire region.”

Two 20-seat buses, a tanker and an inflatable boat were delivered as a first instalment of a donation that will be completed by the end of the year.

Gen. Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, commander of the Italian Joint Command Operations, said the donation will “facilitate the mobility” of the LAF, which is “a strategic priority.”