Japan and UAE agree to cooperate on advanced technology

TOKYO: Japan and the UAE have agreed on the need to work closely together to strengthen their cooperation in new areas, such as promoting advanced technologies and innovation, according to a statement from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

The agreement was reached during a recent video conference between METI Minister Hagiuda Koichi and Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology in the UAE.

Hagiuda expressed his gratitude for the stable supply of crude oil to Japan and urged cooperation toward stabilizing the international crude oil market in light of soaring prices.

The two leaders affirmed their countries’ bilateral energy relations are not limited only to the conventional oil and gas fields, but simultaneously there has also been significant progress in cooperation in the decarbonization field, including on hydrogen and ammonia.

Hagiuda welcomed the UAE’s pledge to go carbon neutral by 2050 and the acceptance of its bid to host COP28 in 2023.

The two leaders agreed that their countries should work closely together and with all nations as the energy market changes.

They also confirmed the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation in new areas besides the energy field, such as promoting advanced technologies and innovation.

This story was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan