Japan denounces Houthis, demands end to occupation of US compound in Yemen

TOKYO: Japan on Thursday strongly condemned the occupation of a United States Embassy compound in Yemen and the detention of dozens of its local employees by the Yemen-based Houthis.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The Government of Japan strongly condemns the intrusion into the compound used by the United States Embassy in Yemen prior to 2015.

“The Government of Japan calls on the Houthis for an immediate withdrawal from the Embassy premises and the immediate return of all seized property of the US Embassy in Yemen as well as the immediate release of all employees still under detention.”

The statement added that Japan remains committed to continuing efforts, in cooperation with countries concerned both within and outside of the region, to realize a ceasefire and achieve peace in Yemen.

It added that it will also provide humanitarian assistance.