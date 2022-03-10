Japan, Egypt and Jordan hold trilateral consultations

TOKYO: Japan, Egypt and Jordan held trilateral consultations about the Middle East for the first time via video conference onWednesday, where they exchanged views on regional affairs and future economic cooperation.

According to the foreign ministry in Tokyo, the meeting between the three countries was agreed to be held during Former Foreign Minister MOTEGI Toshimitsu’s visit to Egypt and Jordan in 2021. The delegations agreed to hold the Trilateral Consultations on a periodic basis.

The Japanese delegation was led by Kansuke Nagaoka, director general of the Middle Eastern and African affairs bureau, while the Egyptian delegation was led by ambassador Alaa Moussa, assistant minister for Arab affairs, at the foreign ministry. The Jordanian delegation was led by ambassador Hazem Al Khatib, director of Arab and Middle Eastern affairs department, and ambassador Muhammed Hindawi, director of negotiations coordination bureau, ministry of foreign affairs and expatriates of Jordan, according to the ministry.

This story was first published in Japanese on Arab News Japan