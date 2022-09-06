Japan Embassy in UAE hosts orientation session for 20 Emirati students

DUBAI: The Japanese Embassy in the UAE hosted on Thursday an orientation session titled “Youth Ambassador Program (YAP)- Japan” for 20 young Emirati students, who also met with Japan Ambassador to the UAE ISOMATA Akio.
YAP is a UAE educational program that encourages Emirati students to study abroad and expand their knowledge of the world’s culture.
The year-long program, designed by the by Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE), helps students prepare themselves to study in Japan. YAP encourages a short trip to Japan, a Japanese language course, a cultural experience and a study consultation.
This year’s batch of Emirati students is the first.
The UAE and Japan are celebrating their 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.