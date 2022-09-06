Japan Embassy in UAE hosts orientation session for 20 Emirati students

DUBAI: The Japanese Embassy in the UAE hosted on Thursday an orientation session titled “Youth Ambassador Program (YAP)- Japan” for 20 young Emirati students, who also met with Japan Ambassador to the UAE ISOMATA Akio.

YAP is a UAE educational program that encourages Emirati students to study abroad and expand their knowledge of the world’s culture.

The year-long program, designed by the by Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE), helps students prepare themselves to study in Japan. YAP encourages a short trip to Japan, a Japanese language course, a cultural experience and a study consultation.

This year’s batch of Emirati students is the first.

The UAE and Japan are celebrating their 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

This was originally published on Arab News Japan.