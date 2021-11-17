Japan extends dispatch of personnel to Egypt-Israel monitoring team

TOKYO: Japan on Tuesday decided to change its Sinai Peninsula International Peace Cooperation Business Implementation Plan and extend the dispatch period in Egypt.

Japan has contributed personnel to the Multinational Force and Observatory (MFO) since April 2019. Currently two Japanese military personnel are in Sharm el Sheikh in the southern part of the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt.

Japan helps to coordinate liaison with Egypt and Israel regarding the implementation of MFO’s war monitoring activities, and supports the promotion of dialogue and confidence building between the relevant authorities of both countries.

“The dispatch of personnel to the MFO contributes to the peace and stability of the Middle East, which is the ‘foundation of peace and prosperity’ of Japan. It is one of the practical examples of ‘proactive pacifism.’ In addition, we believe that it is meaningful for Japan to continue dispatching personnel because it will promote cooperation with other countries,” Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

MFO is an international organization established based on the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty of 1979 and the Protocol of the Peace Treaty of 1981.

This article was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan