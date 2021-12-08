Japan strongly condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia

TOKYO: The government of Japan on Wednesday strongly condemned the Yemen-based Houthi missile attacks against Riyadh on Dec. 6.

“Cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia must be stopped immediately. The Government of Japan, once again, calls on all parties concerned for an immediate ceasefire and early start of dialogue for a political solution to the situation in Yemen,” the foreign ministry said in an official statement.

The statement said that Japan has been providing humanitarian assistance for Yemen and remains committed to continue making efforts, in cooperation with the countries concerned, to realize peace and stability in Yemen.

• This story originally appeared on Arab News Japan