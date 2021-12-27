Japan to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Egypt through COVAX facility

TOKYO: Japan will provide to Egypt approximately 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, as part of assistance to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Egypt.

On Dec. 27, the first batch of these vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Egypt.

Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said.

• This story originally appeared on Arab News Japan