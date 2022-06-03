Japan, Tunisia to boost cooperation for a successful TICAD 8

TOKYO: Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi and Japan’s Deputy Foreign Minister SUZUKI Takako on June 2 confirmed cooperation toward the success of TICAD 8 that Tunisia will host later this year.

In a meeting followed by a supper in Tokyo, Deputy Minister Suzuki said Tunisia is an important partner for Japan in the Middle East and Africa.

Jerandi, also minister of Immigration and Overseas Tunisians, pledged to strengthen bilateral ties in various fields and stated that he would like to work closely with Japan.

Suzuki stated that the public and private sectors will work together to enhance economic relations and encourage Japanese companies to advance into Tunisia. In addition, she said that Japan is paying close attention to the political reforms that Tunisia is currently working on to support Tunisia’s efforts for economic and fiscal reforms. Minister Jerandi expressed his gratitude for Japan’s long-standing support for Tunisia, the foreign ministry said.

Regarding the international issues, Deputy Minister Suzuki stated that Japan will continue to support international and other organizations, to respond to the food security issues facing countries, including Tunisia, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On the regional situation, the two sides agreed to exchange opinions on the situation in Libya and the regional situation in North Korea, among other countries, and to strengthen bilateral cooperation on that.

This article was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan