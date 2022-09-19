Japan, UN affirm commitment to the improvement of Yemen’s Port of Aden

Higashi Kazuhiro Charge d’Affaires of Embassy of Japan in the Republic of Yemen met with Auke Lootsma, Resident Representative, the UNDP Yemen in Riyadh on Monday.

The two officials discussed the Grant Aid project for the Improvement of Efficiency in the Port of Aden, which amounts to 484 million yen (approximately $3.3 million).

The project aims to peed up cargo handling and reduce cargo transportation costs by providing equipment for the renovation of cargo sheds and digitalization of container management at the Port of Aden, contributing to support the future reconstruction of Yemen.

It will also support the efforts of the Government of Yemen to strengthen the functions of Aden city, the transitional capital.

Japan affirmed its commitment to continue to work actively, in cooperation with the UN and countries concerned, to realise peace and stability in Yemen.

The number of cargo ships entering the Port of Aden is on the rise due to the difficulty of access to some other ports caused by the conflict, making the Port of Aden an essential marine facility for commercial and humanitarian activities in the country.

However, the current facilities at the Port of Aden are inadequate to process cargo smoothly, and has led to an increase in the price of transported goods to the country.

Originally published in Arab News Japan