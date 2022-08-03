Japan welcomes the extension of Yemen truce, hails Saudi role

TOKYO: The Government of Japan welcomed the extension of the truce in the republic of Yemen announced by the United Nations on August 2, 2022 (local time) and hailed Saudi Arabia’s role in achieving it.

The foreign ministry in Tokyo said in a statement that Japan highly appreciates the efforts made by all parties in Yemen and the important roles that regional countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman, have been playing in realizing the extension of the truce.

Japan reiterates its support for the efforts of Mr. Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen, to realize peace and stability in Yemen, it said.

The statement emphasized there is no military solution to the Yemeni conflict but a political solution through dialogue among the Yemeni people.

“From this perspective, the Government of Japan strongly hopes that this truce agreement will continue to be observed by all parties, roads in Taiz and other governorates will be opened, and the parties will progress in the dialogue toward realizing a permanent peace in Yemen, according to the statement.

Japan has been actively providing humanitarian assistance for Yemen, including the emergency food assistance announced on May 10, 2022, to support the truce.

The ministry said Tokyo remains committed to continue making efforts in cooperation with the United Nations and countries concerned, to realize peace and stability in Yemen.