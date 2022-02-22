Japanese robot servers allow staff with disabilities to work in Tokyo cafe

TOKYO: A cafe in Tokyo is allowing bedridden citizens to work by controlling robot staff. The “Avatar Robot Cafe” says it is the prototype for the future of business, where people with disabilities, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, work as a part of the staff.

These staffers, called pilots, remotely control avatar robots, called OriHime or OriHime-D. The aim of the cafe is to create and share opportunities for those who want to work but cannot do so due to their medical or physical conditions.

The cafe’s website states that its “ultimate goal is to use technology as a means to lower the many obstacles that prevent people from participating evenly in society, creating a more inclusive society where avatar robots are the norm.”

This project — Ory Laboratory — has a permanent cafe in central Tokyo’s Nihonbashi with one of its aims being “the elimination of loneliness from the human race.” It suggests that the experimental project could provide answers to how people can live when confined to homes due to disabilities or issues such as the pandemic.

With a human operator, the robot servers can interact well with customers and take orders for food and drinks.